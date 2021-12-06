Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TTD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.90.

TTD stock opened at $89.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day moving average of $80.61. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.04, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,163,128.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,393 shares of company stock worth $33,590,139 in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,115.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 49,836 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Trade Desk by 2,306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Trade Desk by 685.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

