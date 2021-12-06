Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sells $12,832.00 in Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 1,600 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $12,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TCDA stock opened at $7.33 on Monday. Tricida, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $369.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 7.28.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,032,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,889,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,689,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 95,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 39,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

TCDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tricida in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

