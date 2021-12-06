Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Price Target Raised to GBX 282

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 282 ($3.68) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.07) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 246 ($3.21).

BBOX stock opened at GBX 239 ($3.12) on Monday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 152.60 ($1.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 288 ($3.76). The company has a market cap of £4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 226.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

