Trollcoin (TROLL) Market Cap Reaches $824,950.18

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 183.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Trollcoin has a market cap of $824,950.18 and $25.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,171.77 or 0.99704449 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00047472 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00032818 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.44 or 0.00735688 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

