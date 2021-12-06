Truist Raises Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target to $12.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHO. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

NYSE:SHO opened at $10.99 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,175.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,158 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4,960.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 571,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 560,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth $698,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 69.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 336,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 138,276 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

