Truist Raises Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target to $12.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHO. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.
NYSE:SHO opened at $10.99 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,175.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,158 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4,960.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 571,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 560,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth $698,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 69.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 336,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 138,276 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sunstone Hotel Investors
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
