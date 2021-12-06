Truist Securities Boosts Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target to $12.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its price objective lifted by Truist Securities from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHO. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

