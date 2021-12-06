Truist Securities Raises Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $213.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $188.00 to $213.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXR. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Extra Space Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.38.

EXR opened at $201.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.30. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $106.56 and a one year high of $207.56.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.11%.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 25.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

