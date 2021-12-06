TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Get TRxADE HEALTH alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDS opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. TRxADE HEALTH has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a negative net margin of 72.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TRxADE HEALTH by 4.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TRxADE HEALTH in the third quarter worth $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter worth $59,000. 6.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRxADE HEALTH (MEDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.