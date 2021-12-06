TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “
Shares of NASDAQ:MEDS opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. TRxADE HEALTH has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $10.82.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TRxADE HEALTH by 4.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TRxADE HEALTH in the third quarter worth $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter worth $59,000. 6.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile
TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.
