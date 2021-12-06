Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give TC Energy (TSE:TRP) a C$63.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price target on TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRP. Barclays upped their target price on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Veritas Investment Research cut TC Energy from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered TC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$72.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$67.61.

Shares of TRP opened at C$59.03 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$51.10 and a 52-week high of C$68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.12. The firm has a market cap of C$57.91 billion and a PE ratio of 31.23.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.24 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.2899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 180.95%.

In other news, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.02, for a total value of C$70,171.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,080.24. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total transaction of C$523,604.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at C$1,136,316.84. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,120 shares of company stock worth $632,528.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

