Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.450-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.Turing also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.080-$0.090 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on TWKS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,068. Turing has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Turing will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

