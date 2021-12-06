Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Twilio makes up 3.2% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $10,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 345.6% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,876,000 after buying an additional 1,404,668 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Twilio by 39.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in Twilio by 249.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,536 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Twilio by 22.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,413 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 36.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,300,000 after acquiring an additional 985,437 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.83.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $995,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total transaction of $10,206,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,953 shares of company stock worth $32,406,366. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $248.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.65. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.72 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

