Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Patrick John Finn Sells 1,758 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider Patrick John Finn sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $154,774.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Patrick John Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Patrick John Finn sold 1,758 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $223,670.34.

On Monday, October 4th, Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.27, for a total value of $281,737.54.

Shares of TWST stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,469. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 0.81. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWST. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWST. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,106,000 after buying an additional 491,168 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,844,000 after buying an additional 481,979 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,371,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,940,000 after buying an additional 220,331 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,001,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

