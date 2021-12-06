Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total transaction of $5,478,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total transaction of $97,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,621 shares of company stock worth $22,885,813 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $501.55 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.80 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $512.05 and a 200-day moving average of $478.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 131.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.