Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) is Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods makes up about 1.4% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $26,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,014 shares of company stock worth $3,484,222 over the last three months. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSN opened at $82.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.62. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $85.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

