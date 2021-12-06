Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,417,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,894 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,923,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,661,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,558,000 after purchasing an additional 466,125 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,273,000 after purchasing an additional 453,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $82.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.62. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,014 shares of company stock worth $3,484,222 over the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

