U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) had its target price lifted by Alliance Global Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on USAU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.50 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of USAU opened at $10.38 on Thursday. U.S. Gold has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.76.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 19.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 31.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 70.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

