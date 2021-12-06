UBS Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 188 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 188 ($2.46) price objective on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($1.99) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 171.15 ($2.24).

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 110.38 ($1.44) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 119.80. The company has a market cap of £30.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -221.32. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently -18.00%.

In other news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($45,466.42).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

