UBS Group Begins Coverage on Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $173.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Expedia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Expedia Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.52.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $155.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $118.30 and a 12 month high of $191.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $13,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $55,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,733 shares of company stock valued at $39,409,611. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

