UBS Group Initiates Coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MYTE. Bank of America raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Shares of NYSE MYTE opened at $25.27 on Thursday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $36.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.41.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $195.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 58.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 27.9% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. 22.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

