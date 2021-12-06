UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Societe Generale cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

OTCMKTS:HENKY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.82. 377,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,777. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

