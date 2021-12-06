UMA (UMA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $47.41 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One UMA coin can now be bought for approximately $9.85 or 0.00020377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $635.42 million and $47.41 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UMA has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00037442 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007069 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 105,420,837 coins and its circulating supply is 64,538,185 coins. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.