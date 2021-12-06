UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €15.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been given a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.40 ($15.23) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($20.57) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays set a €11.60 ($13.18) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.20) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €14.04 ($15.96).

UniCredit has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($14.57) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($20.89).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

