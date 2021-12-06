United Asset Strategies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 60,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 41,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $43.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $359.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

