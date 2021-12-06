United Asset Strategies Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 71,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,571.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $107.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.60. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.97 and a fifty-two week high of $111.14.

