United Bank Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

United Bank increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,983 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 0.3% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. United Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.44.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.30. 43,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,366,553. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $267.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.05 and a 200 day moving average of $157.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.18%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

