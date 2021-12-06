United Bank Has $1.22 Million Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

United Bank decreased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 17.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

NYSEARCA:FDL traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $33.62. The stock had a trading volume of 166,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,335. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average is $33.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.