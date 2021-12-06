United Bank Has $5.50 Million Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

United Bank decreased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,027 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up 0.7% of United Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. United Bank owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 23,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 109,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $52.64. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,373. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.12.

