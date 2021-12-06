United Bank Has $5.50 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

United Bank trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,027 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of United Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. United Bank owned about 0.24% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,241,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,809,000 after buying an additional 2,544,271 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,660,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,983,000 after buying an additional 277,632 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 618,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,783,000 after buying an additional 226,813 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,571.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 206,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 194,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 139.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 151,357 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GNR traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $52.64. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,373. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.12. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.