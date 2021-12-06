United Bank Lowers Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

United Bank reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,014 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 0.5% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.21.

ALL stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.46. 19,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,856. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $102.44 and a one year high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

