United Bank Purchases 31 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

United Bank lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $361.01. 27,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,471. The firm has a market cap of $228.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.88. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $374.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

