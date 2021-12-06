United Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

United Bank raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,996 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.3% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. United Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.13 on Monday, hitting $533.06. 28,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,910. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $493.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $560.78. The company has a market cap of $235.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $505.12.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

