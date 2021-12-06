United Bank Sells 1,738 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

United Bank lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,990 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 145,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC traded up $1.44 on Monday, reaching $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 597,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,350,955. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average of $53.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $206.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

