UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.3% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Essex LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,733 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH traded up $5.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $455.18. 15,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $435.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $466.00. The stock has a market cap of $428.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $64,347,450.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.82.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.