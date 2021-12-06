Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO Sells $2,016,143.28 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 12,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.61, for a total value of $2,016,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:U opened at $146.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of -89.56 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.26. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,458,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,446,000 after buying an additional 5,156,313 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,116,000 after buying an additional 3,713,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,092,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,415,000 after buying an additional 700,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,690,000 after buying an additional 2,352,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,643,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,741,000 after buying an additional 1,501,792 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

