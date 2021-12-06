Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,830 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises 2.6% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 99.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $71.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.43 and its 200-day moving average is $72.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.95, a P/E/G ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

