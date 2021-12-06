Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,777 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 109,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PZT stock opened at $26.21 on Monday. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.26.

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

