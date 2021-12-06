Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ABB by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,416,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,695 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 5.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,824,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,879,000 after purchasing an additional 845,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ABB by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,341,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,539,000 after purchasing an additional 257,264 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ABB by 1,056.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,208,000 after buying an additional 2,800,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ABB by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,658,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,366,000 after buying an additional 74,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

ABB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $35.42 on Monday. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.19.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

