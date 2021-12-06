Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Buys 424 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $63.27 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $64.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.04.

