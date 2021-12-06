Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.9% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. State Street Corp increased its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,176,752,000 after acquiring an additional 663,802 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,484,422,000 after buying an additional 946,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,257,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,671,782,000 after acquiring an additional 435,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,980 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $196.32 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $377.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

