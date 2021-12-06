Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 850 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in KeyCorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 51,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 31,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KEY opened at $22.41 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.47%.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,344. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.41.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

