Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.0% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $372,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.75. 31,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,285. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.93 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.