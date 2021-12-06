Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Lowers Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July accounts for about 1.1% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 129.7% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 3,235.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $91,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.54. 74 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,491. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.39. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $33.19.

