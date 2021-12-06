Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Purchases 749 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 186.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

VSS traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.72. 2,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,464. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.35 and a twelve month high of $142.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.22.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

