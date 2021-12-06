Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,661 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.6% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.5% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 839 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ABT traded up $2.80 on Monday, reaching $133.07. 182,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,328,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.16. The company has a market cap of $235.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.32 and a 12 month high of $131.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

