Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 13.0% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $62,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $73,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.78. The company had a trading volume of 128,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,353. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $168.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.57.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

