Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Trimmed by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 4.1% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $24,854,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.3% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $308.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

