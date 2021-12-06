Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $24,854,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.3% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $308.60 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $309.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.