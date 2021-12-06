Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

VHT opened at $247.32 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $216.25 and a 1-year high of $266.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.33.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.