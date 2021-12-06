Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,161,000 after acquiring an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 852,761 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,855.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,548,000 after acquiring an additional 771,178 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 513,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,969,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $247.29. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,129. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.33. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

