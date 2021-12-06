Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM opened at $107.38 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $88.97 and a 1-year high of $111.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.91 and a 200-day moving average of $106.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.